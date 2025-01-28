Priyanka Gandhi Visits Family of Congress Leader NM Vijayan, Pledges Full Support After Tragic Suicide

Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited the family of veteran Congress leader NM Vijayan on Tuesday in Wayanad, following the tragic suicide of Vijayan and his son. The two were discovered dead at their home on December 27, 2024, under suspicious circumstances, leading to concerns regarding financial mismanagement within the party.

Allegations of Financial Mismanagement

A suicide note found alongside the bodies alleged that funds collected from various candidates for appointments in cooperative banks had been misused. The note implicated several Congress leaders, including local legislator I.C. Balakrishnan, district Congress president N.D. Appachan, and senior leader K.K. Gopinathan, as recipients of the misappropriated funds. Additionally, it mentioned loans that Vijayan had taken to repay the misused amounts.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Visit to the Grieving Family

During her visit, Priyanka Gandhi spent approximately 25 minutes with Vijayan’s surviving family members, offering condolences and promising support. Afterward, Vijayan’s son shared that Priyanka assured them that the Congress party would help with financial commitments and ensure that the matters raised in the suicide note would be thoroughly investigated.

“She assured us that the party would look after the financial commitments and that a commission had been appointed to handle the issue,” Vijayan’s son said. His wife added, “Priyanka was very supportive, understood our concerns, and promised to stand with the family.”

Arrests and Investigation

Priyanka Gandhi’s visit followed the arrest of I.C. Balakrishnan on January 25 by Kerala Police, who charged him with alleged suicide abetment in connection with the deaths of Vijayan and his son. Balakrishnan is the prime accused, while Appachan and Gopinathan were also arrested, later securing bail. The three leaders had previously been granted anticipatory bail in mid-January.

The Role of the Suicide Note

The suicide note, which was addressed to Congress leaders, directed Vijayan’s other son, Vijesh, to deliver it to the Wayanad district police chief after ten days, leading the police to take swift action.

A Tragic Reminder of Party Accountability

This tragic event has raised serious questions about internal financial practices and accountability within the Congress party in Kerala. Priyanka Gandhi’s visit highlights the party’s commitment to addressing the situation and providing the necessary support to the grieving family while investigating the allegations.