Sports
CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024: Future Kids School Shines in Multiple Categories
The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded on a high note, with thrilling matches held from July 31 to August 3 in Guntur. Teams competed fiercely in various age categories, showcasing their basketball prowess.
Guntur: The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded on a high note, with thrilling matches held from July 31 to August 3 in Guntur. Teams competed fiercely in various age categories, showcasing their basketball prowess.
U-19 Girls Category
Semi-finals:
- Future Kids School vs. Johnson Grammar Mallapur
- Score: 36-12
- Half-time Score: 18-4
- Hyderabad Public School (HPS) vs. International School, Shaikpet
- Score: 32-14
- Half-time Score: 15-5
Finals:
- Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School
- Score: 38-20
- Half-time Score: 20-8
U-17 Girls Category
Semi-finals:
- Future Kids School vs. NASR School
- Score: 38-31
- Half-time Score: 18-16
- Hyderabad Public School vs. Little Flower, Guntur
- Score: 42-38
- Half-time Score: 22-22
Finals:
- Hyderabad Public School vs. Future Kids School
- Score: 38-31
- Half-time Score: 14-18
U-14 Girls Category
Semi-finals:
- Future Kids School vs. Sharewood Public School
- Score: 36-12
- Half-time Score: 22-5
- Hyderabad Public School vs. St. Joseph’s Public School, Habsiguda
- Score: 24-22
- Half-time Score: 16-14
Finals:
- Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School
- Score: 37-28
- Half-time Score: 20-18
Overall Winners
- Under 14 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School
- Under 17 Years Girls: 2nd Place – Future Kids School
- Under 19 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School
The championship saw Future Kids School dominate in multiple categories, demonstrating their strength and skill in basketball.
The event was graced by the presence of Sri. G. Anthony Reddy, CISCE Sub Committee Member AP & Telangana Regional Sports, along with Smt. Manasa and Sri. Arvind, Coach of Future Kids School, who celebrated with the victorious teams.