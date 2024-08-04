CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024: Future Kids School Shines in Multiple Categories

Guntur: The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded on a high note, with thrilling matches held from July 31 to August 3 in Guntur. Teams competed fiercely in various age categories, showcasing their basketball prowess.

U-19 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

Future Kids School vs. Johnson Grammar Mallapur

Score: 36-12

36-12 Half-time Score: 18-4

Hyderabad Public School (HPS) vs. International School, Shaikpet

Score: 32-14

32-14 Half-time Score: 15-5

Finals:

Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School

Score: 38-20

38-20 Half-time Score: 20-8

U-17 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

Future Kids School vs. NASR School

Score: 38-31

38-31 Half-time Score: 18-16

Hyderabad Public School vs. Little Flower, Guntur

Score: 42-38

42-38 Half-time Score: 22-22

Finals:

Hyderabad Public School vs. Future Kids School

Score: 38-31

38-31 Half-time Score: 14-18

U-14 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

Future Kids School vs. Sharewood Public School

Score: 36-12

36-12 Half-time Score: 22-5

Hyderabad Public School vs. St. Joseph’s Public School, Habsiguda

Score: 24-22

24-22 Half-time Score: 16-14

Finals:

Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School

Score: 37-28

37-28 Half-time Score: 20-18

Overall Winners

Under 14 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School

1st Place – Future Kids School Under 17 Years Girls: 2nd Place – Future Kids School

2nd Place – Future Kids School Under 19 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School

The championship saw Future Kids School dominate in multiple categories, demonstrating their strength and skill in basketball.

The event was graced by the presence of Sri. G. Anthony Reddy, CISCE Sub Committee Member AP & Telangana Regional Sports, along with Smt. Manasa and Sri. Arvind, Coach of Future Kids School, who celebrated with the victorious teams.