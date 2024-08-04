Sports

CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024: Future Kids School Shines in Multiple Categories

The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded on a high note, with thrilling matches held from July 31 to August 3 in Guntur. Teams competed fiercely in various age categories, showcasing their basketball prowess.

Munsif Daily
232 3 minutes read
CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024: Future Kids School Shines in Multiple Categories
CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024: Future Kids School Shines in Multiple Categories

Guntur: The CISCE Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Regional Basketball Championship 2024 concluded on a high note, with thrilling matches held from July 31 to August 3 in Guntur. Teams competed fiercely in various age categories, showcasing their basketball prowess.

U-19 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

  1. Future Kids School vs. Johnson Grammar Mallapur
  • Score: 36-12
  • Half-time Score: 18-4
  1. Hyderabad Public School (HPS) vs. International School, Shaikpet
  • Score: 32-14
  • Half-time Score: 15-5

Finals:

  • Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School
  • Score: 38-20
  • Half-time Score: 20-8

U-17 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

  1. Future Kids School vs. NASR School
  • Score: 38-31
  • Half-time Score: 18-16
  1. Hyderabad Public School vs. Little Flower, Guntur
  • Score: 42-38
  • Half-time Score: 22-22

Finals:

  • Hyderabad Public School vs. Future Kids School
  • Score: 38-31
  • Half-time Score: 14-18

U-14 Girls Category

Semi-finals:

  1. Future Kids School vs. Sharewood Public School
  • Score: 36-12
  • Half-time Score: 22-5
  1. Hyderabad Public School vs. St. Joseph’s Public School, Habsiguda
  • Score: 24-22
  • Half-time Score: 16-14

Finals:

  • Future Kids School vs. Hyderabad Public School
  • Score: 37-28
  • Half-time Score: 20-18

Overall Winners

  • Under 14 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School
  • Under 17 Years Girls: 2nd Place – Future Kids School
  • Under 19 Years Girls: 1st Place – Future Kids School

The championship saw Future Kids School dominate in multiple categories, demonstrating their strength and skill in basketball.

Sri. G. Anthony Reddy, CISCE Sub Committee Member AP & Telangana Regional Sports, Smt. Manasa, & Sri. Arvind Coach, Future Kids School, along with Winners.

The event was graced by the presence of Sri. G. Anthony Reddy, CISCE Sub Committee Member AP & Telangana Regional Sports, along with Smt. Manasa and Sri. Arvind, Coach of Future Kids School, who celebrated with the victorious teams.

Tags
Munsif Daily
232 3 minutes read
Back to top button