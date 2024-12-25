Clarification on False Rumors of Attacks on Bihari People in Tolichowki: Local Leaders Urge Caution

Hyderabad

Last week, a minor scuffle occurred between two individuals at Tolichowki Labour Adda. However, false rumors began circulating on social media, claiming that attacks were being made on people from Bihar.

Last week, a minor scuffle occurred between two individuals at Tolichowki Labour Adda. However, false rumors began circulating on social media, claiming that attacks were being made on people from Bihar. These rumors have sparked unnecessary fear among residents, though the claims have been completely denied.

In response to the spreading misinformation, AIMIM Karwan MLA, Kausar Mohiuddin, met with Maulana Qamar Ul Huda, President of Tameer-e-Insaniyat & Welfare Society, as well as representatives from the Bihar community residing in Hakeempet and Tolichowki. During the meeting, Kausar Mohiuddin reassured the residents, saying, “In case of any issues, feel free to contact me directly.”

Maulana Qamar Ul Huda, in a message to the people of Bihar, urged them to verify any videos or information before sharing them on social media. He emphasized, “Always verify the authenticity of any information or videos before circulating them.”

The leaders have called for calm and urged people to avoid spreading false narratives that can disrupt harmony in the community. They also assured the Bihar residents that no such attacks had taken place and the situation was under control.

