Clash Between Congress and BRS Party Workers Escalates Tensions in Medak District

Medak: A violent clash erupted between Congress and BRS party workers in Sanjeevan Raopet of Narayanakhed Mandal on Monday afternoon, leading to heightened tensions in the area.

The confrontation occurred in the aftermath of a tragedy in the village, where two individuals died after consuming contaminated water, and around 100 others fell ill. In response to the incident, a medical camp was set up locally to assist those affected.

A violent clash erupted between Congress and BRS party workers in Sanjeevan Raopet of Narayanakhed Mandal on Monday afternoon, leading to heightened tensions in the area.

pic.twitter.com/fxqFSFSIUS — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 14, 2024

As workers from both parties gathered near the medical camp, tensions flared over the issue of contaminated water. Congress workers accused the BRS party of being responsible for the situation, leading to physical altercations between the two groups. The police intervened promptly to disperse the crowds and restore order.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, and calls for accountability regarding the contaminated water source have intensified in the community.