Clinical Gujarat Giants Defeat Bengaluru Bulls; Pardeep Narwal Achieves 1700-Point Milestone

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Giants began their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign with an impressive victory, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 in a tightly contested match.

A solid all-round performance from Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, and Sombir powered the Giants to their win, while Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the charge for the Bulls.

The match saw a historic moment as Pardeep Narwal became the first-ever player in PKL history to surpass the 1700-point mark, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Despite Narwal’s record-breaking feat, the Bengaluru Bulls couldn’t overcome Gujarat’s coordinated team effort.

PKL Season 11 Matches on Monday, October 21:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8 PM

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates – 9 PM

Fans can look forward to more thrilling kabaddi action as Season 11 continues.