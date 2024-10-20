Sports

Clinical Gujarat Giants Defeat Bengaluru Bulls; Pardeep Narwal Achieves 1700-Point Milestone

A solid all-round performance from Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, and Sombir powered the Giants to their win, while Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the charge for the Bulls.

Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 23:35
Clinical Gujarat Giants Defeat Bengaluru Bulls; Pardeep Narwal Achieves 1700-Point Milestone
Clinical Gujarat Giants Defeat Bengaluru Bulls; Pardeep Narwal Achieves 1700-Point Milestone

Hyderabad: The Gujarat Giants began their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign with an impressive victory, defeating the Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 in a tightly contested match.

A solid all-round performance from Parteek Dahiya, Guman Singh, and Sombir powered the Giants to their win, while Pardeep Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar led the charge for the Bulls.

The match saw a historic moment as Pardeep Narwal became the first-ever player in PKL history to surpass the 1700-point mark, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Despite Narwal’s record-breaking feat, the Bengaluru Bulls couldn’t overcome Gujarat’s coordinated team effort.

PKL Season 11 Matches on Monday, October 21:

Match 1: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 8 PM

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates – 9 PM

Fans can look forward to more thrilling kabaddi action as Season 11 continues.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2024 - 23:35

Related Articles

Women’s T20 WC final: New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift maiden title

Women’s T20 WC final: New Zealand beat South Africa by 32 runs to lift maiden title

20 October 2024 - 23:44
Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph Over Bengal Warriorz in a Thrilling Encounter

Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph Over Bengal Warriorz in a Thrilling Encounter

20 October 2024 - 22:55
India beat Great Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup

India beat Great Britain in Sultan of Johor Cup

20 October 2024 - 18:27
Special feeling to win after 36 years, but India has firepower to hit back: Latham

Special feeling to win after 36 years, but India has firepower to hit back: Latham

20 October 2024 - 16:43
Back to top button