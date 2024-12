CM Cup Swimming Championship 2024: Highlights and Results

Hyderabad: The CM Cup Swimming Championship 2024, hosted at the Aquatic Complex, GMC Balayogi Stadium, Gachibowli, concluded on January 1, 2025. Organized by the Telangana Swimming Association, the two-day event featured top swimmers from across the state competing in various categories.

Sri Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA of Serilingampally Constituency, inaugurated the championship and interacted with the participants. Also present were Sri Shiv Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, Sri P. Chandra Shekar Reddy, President, and Sri G. Umesh, Secretary of the Telangana Swimming Association.

Event Results:

200M Freestyle Under-17 Boys

Varshith Dhulipudi (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 02:09.96 2nd Place: Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 02:19.11

Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 02:19.11 3rd Place: Bandla Advaith (Hyderabad) – 02:22.14

200M Freestyle Under-17 Girls

Jona Shiju (Ranga Reddy) – 02:27.94 2nd Place: Ditya Chowdary Vemulapalli (Ranga Reddy) – 02:28.68

Ditya Chowdary Vemulapalli (Ranga Reddy) – 02:28.68 3rd Place: Hema Varshini Jambuluri (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 02:31.81

100M Backstroke Under-17 Girls

Sai Akshara Avadootha (Ranga Reddy) – 01:25.31 2nd Place: Ruhi Lasya Nannuta (Karimnagar) – 01:28.56

Ruhi Lasya Nannuta (Karimnagar) – 01:28.56 3rd Place: Tirumala Haindhavi Sree (Nizamabad) – 02:28.81

100M Backstroke Under-14 Girls

Ishi Agarwal (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 01:20.07 2nd Place: Boppana Dhatri (Ranga Reddy) – 01:28.95

Boppana Dhatri (Ranga Reddy) – 01:28.95 3rd Place: Narkula Manaswini Reddy (Sangareddy) – 01:51.62

50M Breaststroke Under-17 Boys

Jordan Dominic Franklin (Hyderabad) – 00:32.48 2nd Place: Samineni Teja Ram (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 00:34.97

Samineni Teja Ram (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 00:34.97 3rd Place: Bandari Sai Sri Praneeth (Hyderabad) – 00:37.52

50M Breaststroke Under-17 Girls

Johanna Shiju (Ranga Reddy) – 00:39.27 2nd Place: A Shivani Reddy (Hyderabad) – 00:40.54

A Shivani Reddy (Hyderabad) – 00:40.54 3rd Place: Likitha Goud (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 00:45.14

50M Breaststroke Under-12 Boys

Ch. Moksha Chandrasekhar Rao (Khammam) – 00:50.18 2nd Place: Md Uzair (Sangareddy) – 00:51.61

Md Uzair (Sangareddy) – 00:51.61 3rd Place: Dara Kevin Wilson (Khammam) – 01:01.68

50M Breaststroke Under-12 Girls

Nelli Aniha Sri (Karimnagar) – 00:51.45 2nd Place: Aadvika Sunkari (Sangareddy) – 00:52.54

Aadvika Sunkari (Sangareddy) – 00:52.54 3rd Place: Advaitha Tiruvayapati (Hanumakonda) – 01:02.81

200M Butterfly Under-17 Boys

T S Tejas Kumar (Hyderabad) – 02:25.10 2nd Place: Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 02:44.78

Bhattiprolu Prabhat Muthuswamy (Ranga Reddy) – 02:44.78 3rd Place: Agastya Reddy Vallela (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 03:38.81

200M Butterfly Under-17 Girls

Addanki Mokshitha (Hyderabad) – 02:42.38 2nd Place: Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 02:47.83

Shivani Karra (Hyderabad) – 02:47.83 3rd Place: Harshitha Varma Bhupathi Raju (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 03:14.33

100M Butterfly Under-17 Boys

T S Tejas Kumar (Hyderabad) – 01:01.34 2nd Place: Edakkolathur Stash Joseph (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 01:04.62

Edakkolathur Stash Joseph (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 01:04.62 3rd Place: Valluri Karthik Srivathsa (Ranga Reddy) – 01:34.41

100M Butterfly Under-17 Girls

Addanki Mokshitha (Hyderabad) – 01:10.38 2nd Place: Sri Nithya Sagi (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 01:11.68

Sri Nithya Sagi (Medchal-Malkajgiri) – 01:11.68 3rd Place: Gagana Sri Rayidi (Ranga Reddy) – 01:34.96

100M Freestyle Under-14 Girls

Jona Shiju (Ranga Reddy) – 01:11.05 2nd Place: Aliya Fathima (Sangareddy) – 01:19.54

Aliya Fathima (Sangareddy) – 01:19.54 3rd Place: Aadhya Sunkari (Sangareddy) – 02:02.44

The championship showcased incredible talent and sportsmanship, contributing to the growing prominence of swimming in Telangana.