CM extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have extended their warm greetings to the people of Telangana, especially the Muslim brethren on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy wished all the Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and receive the blessings of Allah.

Stating that the festival of Ramzan, which says that human service is the highest above all services, stands as a symbol of secularism and religious harmony, the Chief Minister called upon the Muslims to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated after a month of rigorous fasting, with all their family members and friends.

“Telangana is a symbol of “Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb” and the State government has accorded utmost priority to the welfare and development of Muslim minorities. The newly elected State government already laid the foundation stone for the Metro Rail project in the Old city of Hyderabad and enhanced budget outlay for Minorities welfare. Lands have been identified to construct permanent minority residential schools,” Revanth Reddy said in a release.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty that the State of Telangana shall prosper, and all sections of people live happily together.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued by Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, the Governor extended warm wishes to the Muslim community ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is celebrated on Thursday.

“I express my reverence for the teachings of the Holy Quran, and their profound influence on society throughout history.

My prayers are with all, seeking well-being, prosperity, and peace for people worldwide the significance of Ramadan as a time for self-discipline and spiritual reflection, urging adherence to the principles of dignity, sanctity of life, and religious teachings,” Radhakrishnan said.

The Governor said the Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to celebrate blessings, spread love, and create beautiful memories and wished all a joyful Eid.