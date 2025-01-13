CM Fadnavis Advocates for Elevating Maharashtra’s Tourism to Global Standards

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday called for the tourism department to prioritize efforts that would elevate Maharashtra’s tourism offerings to international standards.

He stressed the importance of adopting modern technologies like artificial intelligence, chatbots, and online translation tools to create seamless, one-click access for tourists to essential travel information.

Establishment of Tourism Advisory Committee

To streamline efforts, Fadnavis proposed the creation of a Tourism Advisory Committee, to be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department. This committee’s primary focus will be to identify and notify state monuments and attractions that are popular among tourists. The committee will model its efforts after Madhya Pradesh’s successful initiative to enhance tourism.

Focus on Expedited Approvals for Tourism Projects

Fadnavis emphasized the need for swift approvals from the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums for tourism projects and outlined guidelines for effective implementation of the Tourism Policy 2024. These guidelines will involve key departments, including forest, urban development, rural development, home, and energy.

Proposed Tourism Projects in Maharashtra

Among the innovative projects proposed by Fadnavis were the establishment of mobile tent cities in places such as Markanda, Lonar, and Kalsubai, and a Blue Beach camping experience for visitors to Tarkarli and Kashid Beach. He also suggested partnering with artist Sudarshan Patnaik to develop sand art training and display facilities along the state’s beaches to enhance visitor engagement.

Plans for Tourism Police Force

For improved tourist safety, the Chief Minister announced plans to deploy a Tourism Police Force to ensure the safety of visitors to various destinations across the state. Furthermore, key projects such as Ram-Kal Path Development in Nashik and marine tourism in Sindhudurg will be closely monitored through the CM’s war room.

Integrating Tourism Services with Aaple Sarkar Platform

Fadnavis also directed the tourism department to integrate 14 tourism services into the Aaple Sarkar platform, as part of the State Public Service Right Act, to ensure greater accessibility and transparency for tourists.

Focus on Teacher Quality in Education

In a separate meeting, Fadnavis reviewed the school education department’s 100-day plan and emphasized improving teacher quality to position Maharashtra as a leader in education. He encouraged integrating constitutional values into the curriculum, marking the Amrit Jubilee Year celebrations of the Constitution. Additionally, Fadnavis proposed digitizing data on schools, teachers, and students for more efficient decision-making.

Enhancing School Attendance and Accessibility

To boost school attendance, the Chief Minister proposed continuing the distribution of bicycles and suggested organizing special events with ministers and dignitaries on the first day of school. Fadnavis also called for educating stakeholders about the benefits of group schools for smaller institutions.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse also announced new initiatives, including compulsory singing of the national anthem in schools, implementing the Marathi language effectively, and geo-tagging all schools and Anganwadi centers by 2025-26. Bhuse also shared plans to develop one CM Shri School per cluster, modeled after the PM Shri School Scheme.