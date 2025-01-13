Karnataka Police Take Caller into Custody After Threat to Attack VVIPs on Republic Day

Bengaluru: In a swift response, Karnataka police have taken a person into custody for making a threatening call claiming to bomb the homes of VVIPs on Republic Day (January 26).

The call was received at the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, prompting immediate action.

Threatening Call and Investigation

The threatening call stated that explosions would be carried out at the residences of six VVIPs on Republic Day. The caller specifically mentioned that the explosions would resemble the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which had raised significant security concerns in Bengaluru earlier.

The call was made to the police control room, located within the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate, and was considered highly serious due to the proximity of Republic Day celebrations. The Vidhana Soudha police swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation.

Caller’s Details and Investigation Process

The caller claimed that four individuals were planning the attack and provided specific details to make the threat appear credible. These included names, contact numbers, and addresses of the alleged suspects.

The Bengaluru Police took immediate action to track and investigate the caller, ultimately taking them into custody. Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, and further details about the caller’s identity are yet to be officially released.

Increased Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day

In response to the threat, Bengaluru Police have heightened security measures across the state, especially in Bengaluru city, ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The police are ensuring that there are no lapses in security during this critical period.

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: Previous Security Concern

The threat came shortly after the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which occurred on March 1, 2024 in Bengaluru. The IED explosion at the café, located in the city’s IT corridor, injured nine people and caused significant damage.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the same group that was allegedly involved in the Rameshwaram blast had planned another IED attack on the Karnataka BJP headquarters during a Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. However, the attack was foiled.