Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Power Struggle Likely to Overshadow Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Meeting

Bengaluru: The ongoing power struggle within Karnataka’s ruling Congress party is set to intensify as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, scheduled for Monday evening, is expected to become a battleground for competing factions.

The key players in this conflict are Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, whose camps are likely to take a confrontational stance over the issue of power-sharing within the party.

While the official agenda of the CLP meeting centers around preparations for the Congress convention on January 21 in Belagavi, sources indicate that the real discussion will revolve around the power-sharing issue, with significant implications for the leadership dynamic within the party.

Rising Tensions Between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar

The growing friction between the Siddaramaiah camp and the Shivakumar camp comes in the wake of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent remarks asserting that his position as CM is not up for negotiation. These comments have fueled further animosity, particularly as D.K. Shivakumar’s supporters increasingly push for his ascension to the CM post in the near future.

The situation has escalated with Shivakumar’s growing influence, and calls for his leadership from various factions, including the Vokkaligasa Sangha, have added more fuel to the fire.

Statements from Key Leaders

Several Congress leaders have weighed in on the contentious issue of power-sharing. Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna emphasized that after Siddaramaiah’s tenure, D.K. Shivakumar should rightfully assume the Chief Minister position. However, he clarified that the final decision would rest with the party’s high command.

Despite the mounting tension, Transport Minister Ramalingareddy reiterated that any changes to the leadership, whether regarding the CM post or the party president, will be decided by the party’s high command.

He also confirmed that the CLP meeting would primarily focus on the Belagavi convention, and not on the CM issue.

Similarly, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi echoed these sentiments, asserting that the high command would make the final decision on leadership matters, including whether Shivakumar would become the CM. He dismissed media reports as speculative and emphasized that the party would act at an appropriate time.

The Role of the High Command and the Dalit CM Debate

The speculation surrounding the possibility of a Dalit CM has also taken center stage, given that Siddaramaiah, a prominent Dalit leader, currently holds the CM post.

Despite the ongoing discussions in the media, Jarkiholi made it clear that Siddaramaiah remains the CM for now, and any future changes would depend on the party’s central leadership.

National General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to attend the upcoming meeting to discuss not only the Belagavi convention but also important internal party matters, including reservations and leadership roles within the Congress.

The high command’s influence will be key in resolving the ongoing disputes and setting a path forward for the party’s leadership structure.

Power Struggle and the Future of Karnataka Congress

Despite public statements from party leaders downplaying the discord, insiders suggest that the struggle for control is far from over. As the Congress Legislature Party meeting approaches, the growing divide between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar could have long-lasting implications for the party’s unity and its future in Karnataka.

Media’s Role in Amplifying the Tension

While party leaders have repeatedly downplayed the rumors surrounding leadership changes, much of the tension is being amplified by media reports that speculate on a shift in the CM post.

Senior Congress leader R.V. Deshpande criticized the media’s portrayal of the issue, asserting that the CM’s position is not vacant, but acknowledged that ambitions within the party to claim leadership positions are natural.

The current situation has raised questions about the party’s internal dynamics, with numerous leaders vying for key posts. Deshpande, with over nine terms in the legislature, humorously suggested that he too could be a contender, but reaffirmed that the Congress party would ultimately decide the leadership through a democratic process.