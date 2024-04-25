CM Jagan files nomination for Pulivendula seat seat in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday filed his nomination for Pulivendula Assembly seat.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was accompanied by the party candidate for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat Y S Avinash Reddy and others.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination papers in Pulivendula, officially submitted his candidacy to the Pulivendula Returning Officer,” said a press release.

Earlier on Monday, local YSRCP leaders from Pulivendula filed a set of nomination papers on behalf of the ruling party chief.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Assembly polls on May 13.