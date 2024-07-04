CM Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah; discuss development issues of Andhra

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MPs and said they discussed a host of issues related to development of the country and the state.

Shah also said the NDA government is committed to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Viksit’ Andhra Pradesh.

“Had a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri @ncbn Garu and the MPs of the TDP. We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation’s and the state’s progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh,” Shah said in a post on ‘X’.

Naidu-led TDP is a crucial partner of the NDA with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs supporting the Narendra Modi-led government.