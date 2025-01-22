CM Nitish Kumar to Visit Araria on Pragati Yatra: Here Are the Details

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Araria district as part of his ongoing Pragati Yatra, a statewide tour aimed at reviewing the progress of rural development projects and launching new initiatives.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will assess the implementation of key development schemes and lay the foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth over Rs 300 crore.

This visit is part of Nitish Kumar’s efforts to monitor the Saat Nischay Part 2 program and ensure that rural areas are provided with necessary infrastructure and amenities to boost economic development.

Pragati Yatra in Araria: Key Focus Areas

The Saat Nischay Part 2 program, one of the cornerstone initiatives of the Bihar government, aims to improve rural infrastructure and enhance the quality of life for people living in remote areas.

Nitish Kumar’s visit to Araria will focus on a number of significant projects under this program, which include the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana, Tola Sampark Yojana, and various other rural development initiatives.

Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana: This initiative aims to provide tap water to every household in rural areas, ensuring better access to safe drinking water. The Chief Minister will review the progress of this scheme in the region, which is crucial for improving health and sanitation standards in the district. Tola Sampark Yojana: Focused on improving connectivity in rural areas and hamlets, this project aims to provide better roads and infrastructure for remote communities. The Chief Minister will assess the progress of road construction, ensuring that these areas are better connected to urban centers and key services.

Araria District: A Hub of Historical and Cultural Significance

Araria, known for its historical importance, holds a special place due to its association with W.G. Martin, a British officer, and his girlfriend Mary, who resided in the area.

The place, now referred to as Maryland, is culturally significant and is even mentioned in the famous novel “Maila Anchal” by renowned writer Phanishwar Nath Renu.

The district is home to a post office named after Mary, further cementing its connection to this important historical figure.

During his visit, Nitish Kumar will spend over five hours in the district, meeting with local officials and engaging with the community. He will review the progress of ongoing development projects and take stock of their implementation.

This visit is part of the Chief Minister’s commitment to inspecting rural development initiatives that are designed to improve the quality of life for people in Bihar’s villages.

CM Nitish Kumar’s Recent Visit to Kishanganj: A Snapshot of Developmental Progress

As part of his Pragati Yatra, Nitish Kumar also visited Kishanganj district the day before his Araria visit. During this visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure and welfare in the region.

In Kathaldangi village, located in Pateshwari Panchayat, Nitish Kumar reviewed the progress of key projects such as a new primary school, an Anganwadi center, a community building, and community toilets.

Additionally, the Chief Minister inspected a pond that had been renovated as part of the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan (Water-Living-Green Campaign), designed to enhance water resources and promote sustainability.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Emergency Response Facility cum Training Centre in Maheshbathana, Kishanganj, to improve emergency preparedness in the region. Nitish Kumar laid the foundation for a foot-over bridge in Deramari, Kochadhaman, which will improve accessibility for locals and reduce transportation time.

During his visit to Kishanganj, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques for welfare schemes, ensuring that beneficiaries receive financial aid for various government-approved programs aimed at improving their standard of living.

The Pragati Yatra: A Statewide Effort to Boost Rural Development

The Pragati Yatra is a key initiative by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that the government’s development programs reach every corner of the state. Each day, the Chief Minister visits a different district to monitor progress, interact with local residents, and review ongoing projects.

This statewide tour is focused on strengthening Bihar’s rural infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and improving access to essential services like healthcare, education, and clean water.

Through his visit to Araria, Nitish Kumar will continue his efforts to boost rural development, focusing on projects that directly impact the lives of Bihar’s citizens.

With several crucial projects under his review, including those aimed at improving water supply, road connectivity, and rural welfare, the Chief Minister is committed to ensuring that Bihar’s rural areas benefit from equitable development.

A Bright Future for Bihar’s Rural Areas

The focus of Pragati Yatra on improving infrastructure and implementing rural development programs reflects Nitish Kumar’s broader vision for Bihar’s growth.

The ongoing development projects are set to uplift rural communities, improving living standards and creating opportunities for economic growth. By ensuring access to better facilities and infrastructure, the Chief Minister is not only fostering economic growth but also promoting social equity and inclusion.

As Nitish Kumar continues his review of development initiatives across Bihar, his commitment to advancing rural areas remains at the heart of his governance.

The Saat Nischay Part 2 program, alongside other key schemes, is helping transform Bihar into a more developed and sustainable state, creating a future where every citizen, regardless of location, can thrive.