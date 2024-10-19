CM Revanth accuses BRS leaders of obstructing development of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has criticised the BRS leaders for obstructing the development of State.

Addressing the Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra programme at Charminar here on Saturday, the Chief Minister alleged that the BRS leaders were trying to destroy the economic roots of the Telangana State.

BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao are coming out whenever HYDRAA is in action. The two leaders are intolerant and jealous of the poorer sections who are developing,” Revanth Reddy said.

He further stated that the Musi rejuvenation project and HYDRA are seperate and clarified that the HYDRA has not taken up any demolitions in the Musi River

The HYDRAA has been constituted to address traffic problems, restoration of nalas and save lakes from encroachments. It is an evil spirit for those big land sharks. The officials have cracked down on the encroachers of government lands, lakes and ponds and constructed big buildings. HYDRA will play the role of protector and stifle the big encroachers. It is unstoppable and the encroachers will not be spared,” Revanth Reddy disclosed.

The Chief Minister further stated that the State government has alloted houses to the needy in the Musi catchment area and provided financial assistance to women to start thier businesses.

While the government is protecting the displaced families, the Opposition BRS is beating their hearts,” he said.

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy extended congratulations to Congress senior leader Geetha Reddy for being selected for the prestigious Sadbhavana Award for her invaluable service to the people for a long time.

We saw many leaders are fighting for positions in politics. But Geetha Reddy is an exceptional leader who announced she will not contest in 2023 Assembly elections,” he added.