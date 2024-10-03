CM Revanth Anumula Encourages Youth at Launch of Chief Minister’s Cup 2024

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Anumula addressed the youth, urging them to avoid addictions, which only bring sorrow to their families. He emphasized that success in sports not only brings recognition but also honors to families and the nation.

The CM inaugurated the #ChiefMinistersCup2024 at LB Stadium, an event being held across 12,600 villages in Telangana. He unveiled the sports mascot, logo, and posters, concluding the ceremony by lighting the sports flame and commencing a rally.

“Players must work hard; we didn’t win medals in the recent Olympics. Let’s pledge to achieve medals for India in the 2028 Olympics. The Telangana government will support you in every way possible,” he declared amid cheers from athletes.

The CM outlined the government’s commitment to promoting sports and developing Telangana as a sports hub. He highlighted the appointment of boxer Nikhat Zareen as a DSP as an example of how the government encourages athletes.

Additionally, Telangana has adopted the Under-17 national football team and will provide necessary training in Hyderabad, as discussed with the President of the India Football Association.

Citing the example of a South Korean sports university that won 32 gold medals at the Olympics, he reiterated that determination and effort lead to success.

The CM announced the establishment of #YoungIndiaSportsUniversity and #YoungIndiaSportsAcademy to nurture talent and bring forth future champions.

He emphasized the unifying power of sports, stating, “While people visit various places of worship, the sports field is where everyone comes together, regardless of religion.”

The LB Stadium is set to be transformed into an outstanding venue for city athletes.

The event was attended by Sports Advisor AP Jithender, Telangana Sports Authority Chairman Shiva Sena, Anil Tpyc, B Mahesh Goud, and representatives from various sports associations.