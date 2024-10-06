CM Revanth calls upon people to participate in reconstruction of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon the people to participate in the reconstruction of Telangana.

Speaking at a programme after handing over of appointment letters to 1,635 candidates selected for various posts in the Government departments, at Shilpakalavedika, here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the previous BRS government stretched the filling of jobs for years and kept them at the notification stage for a few years, but the Congress government had given 30,000 jobs within 90 days of coming to power.

The Chief Minister has reiterated that his government would go ahead with Musi Riverfront project despite hurdles being created by the opposition parties.

He asked whether the lives of the poor in the Musi area would be improved by all possible means or not.

There are 10,000 families in Musi area. The State government is ready to spend another Rs 10,000 crores, but it will not go back on the Musi Riverfront project,” he affirmed.

Asking the selected candidates to decide the best rulers, the Chief Minister said hundred years of experience on one side and the 10 years of destruction is on the other side.

“Decide whether you take Kaleshwaram a role model or Nagarjuna Sagar in the construction of big projects. Be responsible from the day of joining the service to till the retirement. You all have the responsibility to win the trust of the people,” Revanth Reddy said.