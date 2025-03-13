CM Revanth Reddy Accuses Centre of Conspiracy Against Southern States Through Delimitation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has accused the Central Government of attempting to undermine the importance of Southern states through the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies. He stated that an action plan is being prepared to counter what he called a “conspiracy” against the Southern states.

Delimitation Poses a Big Loss to Southern States

Revanth Reddy expressed strong opposition to the proposed delimitation process, stating, “This is not just a delimitation of constituencies but an attempt to weaken the Southern states. The region will face a significant loss if the proposed changes are implemented.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has invited Revanth Reddy to a crucial meeting in Chennai on March 22 to discuss the issue and devise a strategy to fight for justice.

DMK Delegation Meets Revanth Reddy

A DMK delegation, led by Tamil Nadu’s Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, met Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Thursday and handed over a letter from Stalin. The letter highlighted concerns over the Centre’s move to push delimitation even before the national census scheduled for post-2026.

Stalin urged the governments of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the proposed delimitation. He also requested the Telangana Congress to appoint a representative for the committee to coordinate future actions.

The DMK delegation included senior leaders such as Special Representative AKS Vijayan, Parliamentary Party Leader Kanimozhi, MPs A. Raja, N.R. Ilango, Kalanithi Veeraswamy, and Arun Nehru.

Revanth Reddy Warns of BJP’s Political Agenda

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Revanth Reddy warned that Southern states will not tolerate any attempts to diminish their significance. “The Southern states have contributed immensely to the country’s progress. The BJP, which lacks significant representation from these states, is taking revenge after its electoral defeats in the South,” he alleged.

He vowed that the Congress, in principle, has decided to fight against the Central government’s move. “I will participate in the Chennai meeting with the approval of our party’s high command,” he added.

All-Party Meeting in Telangana to Discuss Delimitation

To strengthen the resistance, Revanth Reddy announced an all-party meeting in Telangana to discuss the impact of delimitation. He directed Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy to invite leaders from all political parties.

He also extended an invitation to Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy, urging him to attend and represent Telangana’s interests at the Union Cabinet level. “Since Kishan Reddy hails from Telangana, he should safeguard the state’s interests,” Revanth Reddy remarked.

Call for Unity to Protect Southern States’ Rights

The Chief Minister emphasized the need for a unified fight beyond political differences to protect the rights of Southern states. He assured that a concrete action plan would be formulated in the upcoming March 22 Chennai meeting to counter the potential losses associated with delimitation.