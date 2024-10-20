CM Revanth Reddy Dispels Myths Around Group-1 Exam, Reaffirms Commitment to Fair Process

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed concerns surrounding the Group-1 examination, urging the public not to believe in circulating myths.

“Some individuals are trying to provoke with false information. We are strictly adhering to all regulations, including the reservation policies,” the Chief Minister stated.

His remarks came amid rumors about the examination process, with the CM assuring that the government remains committed to maintaining fairness and transparency throughout.