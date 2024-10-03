CM Revanth Reddy: “Etela Rajender Came to Live Just Like Musi Residents”

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made a poignant remark regarding former Minister Etela Rajender during a recent public address. He stated, “Just like the residents of the Musi area came here to survive, Etela Rajender has also come here to live.”

Reddy’s comments were made in the context of ongoing discussions about the challenges faced by residents in the Musi region and the political dynamics surrounding the area’s development. The Chief Minister emphasized the need for inclusive policies that address the concerns of the local populace, particularly those who have been affected by land acquisition and urban development projects.

pic.twitter.com/d0m66A5Pjl — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 3, 2024

The statement reflects the ongoing political rivalry and the importance of regional issues in the Telangana political landscape. Reddy’s remarks aim to underscore the government’s commitment to the welfare of Musi residents while highlighting the political positioning of leaders like Rajender.