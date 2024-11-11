CM Revanth Reddy Honors Senior Advocate Ghulam Yazdani with Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Lifetime Achievement Award

Hyderabad

Janab Ghulam Yazdani, a distinguished figure in the legal and social spheres, was celebrated for his tireless work in promoting education and literacy, supporting charitable causes, and contributing significantly to social welfare initiatives.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently felicitated Senior Advocate Janab Ghulam Yazdani for his outstanding contributions to education, literature, social services, and charity. The prestigious Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Yazdani in recognition of his decades of dedicated service to society, along with a cheque of ₹2,25,000 as part of the award.

Ghulam Yazdani’s Remarkable Contributions to Society

Janab Ghulam Yazdani, a distinguished figure in the legal and social spheres, was celebrated for his tireless work in promoting education and literacy, supporting charitable causes, and contributing significantly to social welfare initiatives. His work in empowering communities and advocating for the underprivileged has made a lasting impact across various sectors.

On the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy praised Yazdani’s immense contributions and noted that his work exemplifies the values of dedication and selflessness that have uplifted many lives in the community.

Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Lifetime Achievement Award

The Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Lifetime Achievement Award, named after the iconic freedom fighter and scholar, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, is one of the highest honors for those who have made significant contributions in fields such as education, social service, and literature. The award ceremony saw Yazdani being presented with the cheque of ₹2,25,000 along with a citation highlighting his remarkable achievements.

