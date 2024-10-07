CM Revanth Reddy in Delhi to Meet Amit Shah and PM Modi to Discuss Musi River Cleanup

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is in the national capital today for a series of important meetings, including his participation in a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting focuses on issues faced by Maoist-affected states, with Chief Ministers from across the country attending to discuss strategies for combating extremism and ensuring regional security.

In addition to this, CM Revanth Reddy has reportedly sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss key concerns related to Telangana. Sources indicate that one of the primary agendas for the meeting is to request an increase in central assistance for the state’s flood relief efforts. Telangana has recently faced severe flooding, causing extensive damage to infrastructure and livelihoods, and CM Reddy is expected to press for more financial aid to help the state recover from the losses.

Another critical issue CM Revanth Reddy plans to bring to the attention of the central government is the need for funding for the Musi River cleaning project. The Telangana government has initiated efforts to revitalize the Musi River, and the CM is likely to seek additional support from the Centre to expedite the project and ensure its success.

These meetings come at a time when Telangana is focusing on major infrastructure and development projects, and the outcome of these discussions could play a significant role in shaping the state’s future plans.

Stay tuned for further updates as CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi visit progresses.