CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Amgen India Facility in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Amgen India Facility Site in Madhapur, marking a significant milestone in the state’s biotechnology and life sciences sector. The event follows an agreement between the Telangana government and Amgen during the CM’s visit to the United States in August last year.
A Proud Moment for Telangana
Speaking at the inauguration, CM Revanth Reddy expressed pride in welcoming one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies to Hyderabad. He stated that the establishment of Amgen’s first-ever development center in the city reinforces Hyderabad’s status as a global hub for biotechnology innovation.
Strategic Partnership for Growth
The Chief Minister recalled his visit to San Francisco in August, where he, along with IT Minister Sridhar Babu, visited Amgen’s R&D Center. He acknowledged Amgen’s commitment to scientific innovation, research, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical advancements.
With Amgen’s entry into Hyderabad, the city is expected to strengthen its position as a center for biotech and life sciences innovation, further enhancing Telangana’s leadership in the pharma and biotech industries.
Telangana’s Vision for Economic Growth
CM Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s vision to propel Telangana towards a trillion-dollar GDP and position Hyderabad as a key player in the global ‘China Plus One’ investment strategy. He emphasized the state’s focus on attracting world-class companies to drive economic development.
Government’s Commitment to Amgen’s Growth
Telangana is committed to supporting Amgen’s future expansion by facilitating research initiatives, skill development programs, and academic collaborations. The Chief Minister encouraged Amgen to invest further in the biotechnology and life sciences ecosystem in Telangana.
Distinguished Guests at the Event
The event saw participation from prominent dignitaries, including:
- Minister Sridhar Babu
- Amgen Chairman & CEO Robert A. Bradway
- U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson
- Amgen Senior Vice President, Derrick Miller
- Other key officials and industry leaders
The inauguration of Amgen India’s facility in Hyderabad marks yet another step in Telangana’s ambition to become a global leader in biotechnology, life sciences, and innovation.