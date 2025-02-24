Hyderabad: Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies

Hyderabad: The issue of encroachments on parks, roads, and public spaces has triggered public outrage, with numerous complaints lodged at the latest Prajavani grievance meeting.

Residents accuse local colony welfare association representatives of unlawfully occupying lands designated for public use in various layouts.

46 Complaints Filed Over Land Encroachments

During Monday’s Prajavani session, officials received a total of 46 complaints. Several complainants highlighted that even colony roads were not spared, with encroachments extending onto roadways and boundary walls being erected to claim space.

Some residents voiced concerns over land donated explicitly for public purposes being misused for private interests. Many pointed to Indira Park as a glaring example, where regular visitors claim public land meant for recreation is gradually being taken over.

Urgent Action Demanded to Protect Public Spaces

Citizens are calling for immediate government intervention to curb illegal encroachments and safeguard public spaces, ensuring community access to essential amenities remains unhindered.