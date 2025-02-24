Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies

The issue of encroachments on parks, roads, and public spaces has triggered public outrage, with numerous complaints lodged at the latest Prajavani grievance meeting.

Mohammed Yousuf24 February 2025 - 18:05
Hyderabad: Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies
Hyderabad: Prajavani Flooded with Complaints Over Land Grabs in Colonies

Hyderabad: The issue of encroachments on parks, roads, and public spaces has triggered public outrage, with numerous complaints lodged at the latest Prajavani grievance meeting.

Residents accuse local colony welfare association representatives of unlawfully occupying lands designated for public use in various layouts.

46 Complaints Filed Over Land Encroachments

During Monday’s Prajavani session, officials received a total of 46 complaints. Several complainants highlighted that even colony roads were not spared, with encroachments extending onto roadways and boundary walls being erected to claim space.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s Roads Under Siege: Rising Vehicles, Shrinking Driving Space

Some residents voiced concerns over land donated explicitly for public purposes being misused for private interests. Many pointed to Indira Park as a glaring example, where regular visitors claim public land meant for recreation is gradually being taken over.

Urgent Action Demanded to Protect Public Spaces

Citizens are calling for immediate government intervention to curb illegal encroachments and safeguard public spaces, ensuring community access to essential amenities remains unhindered.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf24 February 2025 - 18:05

Related Articles

Raja Singh Urges Hindus to Buy Pooja Items Only from Hindu Traders

Raja Singh Urges Hindus to Buy Pooja Items Only from Hindu Traders

24 February 2025 - 23:04
Hyderabad: Dr Gajarao Bhupal Assumes Office as Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner (Traffic)

Hyderabad: Dr Gajarao Bhupal IPS Assumes Office as Cyberabad’s Joint Commissioner (Traffic)

24 February 2025 - 21:22
Hyderabad: HYDRA Issues Guidelines for Prajavani Complainants

Hyderabad: HYDRA Issues Guidelines for Prajavani Complainants

24 February 2025 - 20:44
Hyderabad to Host Yellow Ribbon Run on March 2 to Raise Endometriosis Awareness

Hyderabad to Host Yellow Ribbon Run on March 2 to Raise Endometriosis Awareness

24 February 2025 - 20:12
Back to top button