Hyderabad’s Roads Under Siege: Rising Vehicles, Shrinking Driving Space

Hyderabad – The never-ending struggles of motorists in Hyderabad continue to escalate as the city’s road infrastructure fails to keep pace with the rapidly increasing number of vehicles. With limited scope for road widening, the growing vehicular population has turned daily commutes into a nightmare.

Vehicle Numbers Surge Beyond Limits

Estimates suggest that Hyderabad now has anywhere between 85 lakhs to 90 lakh vehicles, and the numbers are rising every day. The density of vehicles has skyrocketed, exceeding 10,000 vehicles per km last year, compared to 6,500 per km five years ago.

Bumper-to-Bumper Traffic a Daily Struggle

Traffic congestion has become an everyday feature on Hyderabad‘s roads. Motorists are forced to navigate through chaotic conditions, dealing with erratic driving practices, wrong-side driving, long U-turns, and prolonged red signals. The increased travel time and constant pressure to manage vehicles in tight spaces have made commuting an exhausting task.

Flyovers No Longer a Solution

Even the city’s flyovers, once seen as a solution for smooth travel, have now become high-traffic zones. Whether it is the Begumpet flyover, Paradise flyover, or the Hitec City flyover, vehicles move at a sluggish pace, often resembling a standstill rather than a free-flowing corridor.

With no respite in sight, Hyderabad’s motorists are left battling an ever-worsening traffic situation, struggling to find a way through the growing chaos.