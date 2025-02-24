Hyderabad Under Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Caution Amid Rising Temperatures

Hyderabad: With rising temperatures gripping Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of soaring temperatures in the coming days.

The heatwave conditions have begun affecting multiple districts, with daytime temperatures ranging between 36-40 degrees Celsius in some regions. The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health issues.

Heatwave Alert: Affected Districts and Temperature Forecast

According to the IMD forecast, the districts experiencing elevated temperatures include:

Adilabad

Komaram Bheem

Nirmal

Mancherial

The highest recorded temperature in the state on Monday was 38.3°C in Mancherial, while Nirmal followed closely at 38.2°C. These figures indicate a sharp increase in daytime heat, leading authorities to caution against prolonged outdoor exposure.

Hyderabad is also witnessing a gradual temperature rise. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 36.3°C in Musheerabad.

The IMD has predicted that Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky until February 27, with misty or hazy conditions during morning hours, affecting visibility and air quality.

For Monday, the city’s weather statistics were as follows:

Daytime temperature : 28.65°C

: 28.65°C Expected minimum temperature : 20.53°C

: 20.53°C Expected maximum temperature : 32.24°C

: 32.24°C Relative humidity : 26%

: 26% Wind speed : 26 km/h

: 26 km/h Sunrise : 6:37 AM

: 6:37 AM Sunset: 6:21 PM

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for February 27

As per IMD predictions, Hyderabad is expected to have:

Minimum temperature : 18.93°C

: 18.93°C Maximum temperature : 32.2°C

: 32.2°C Humidity levels: 27%

Precautions and Safety Measures During Heatwave

With rising temperatures, it is crucial to follow heatwave safety measures to prevent heatstroke and dehydration: