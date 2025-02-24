Hyderabad Under Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Caution Amid Rising Temperatures
"IMD issues a yellow alert for Hyderabad as the heatwave intensifies, with temperatures soaring up to 40°C. Stay updated on weather forecasts and safety tips."
Hyderabad: With rising temperatures gripping Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of soaring temperatures in the coming days.
The heatwave conditions have begun affecting multiple districts, with daytime temperatures ranging between 36-40 degrees Celsius in some regions. The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health issues.
Heatwave Alert: Affected Districts and Temperature Forecast
According to the IMD forecast, the districts experiencing elevated temperatures include:
- Adilabad
- Komaram Bheem
- Nirmal
- Mancherial
The highest recorded temperature in the state on Monday was 38.3°C in Mancherial, while Nirmal followed closely at 38.2°C. These figures indicate a sharp increase in daytime heat, leading authorities to caution against prolonged outdoor exposure.
Hyderabad Weather Update: Rising Temperatures and Predictions
Hyderabad is also witnessing a gradual temperature rise. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 36.3°C in Musheerabad.
The IMD has predicted that Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky until February 27, with misty or hazy conditions during morning hours, affecting visibility and air quality.
For Monday, the city’s weather statistics were as follows:
- Daytime temperature: 28.65°C
- Expected minimum temperature: 20.53°C
- Expected maximum temperature: 32.24°C
- Relative humidity: 26%
- Wind speed: 26 km/h
- Sunrise: 6:37 AM
- Sunset: 6:21 PM
Hyderabad Weather Forecast for February 27
As per IMD predictions, Hyderabad is expected to have:
- Minimum temperature: 18.93°C
- Maximum temperature: 32.2°C
- Humidity levels: 27%
Precautions and Safety Measures During Heatwave
With rising temperatures, it is crucial to follow heatwave safety measures to prevent heatstroke and dehydration:
- Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain hydration levels.
- Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM, when the heat is at its peak.
- Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, light-colored, and breathable clothing to stay cool.
- Use Sunscreen and Protective Gear: Protect your skin from harsh UV rays by applying sunscreen and using sunglasses or hats.
- Monitor Health Conditions: Look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating, and seek medical attention if needed.