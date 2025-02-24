Hyderabad

Hyderabad Under Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Caution Amid Rising Temperatures

"IMD issues a yellow alert for Hyderabad as the heatwave intensifies, with temperatures soaring up to 40°C. Stay updated on weather forecasts and safety tips."

Abdul Wasi24 February 2025 - 09:51
Hyderabad: With rising temperatures gripping Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, warning residents of soaring temperatures in the coming days.

The heatwave conditions have begun affecting multiple districts, with daytime temperatures ranging between 36-40 degrees Celsius in some regions. The IMD has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related health issues.

Heatwave Alert: Affected Districts and Temperature Forecast

According to the IMD forecast, the districts experiencing elevated temperatures include:

  • Adilabad
  • Komaram Bheem
  • Nirmal
  • Mancherial

The highest recorded temperature in the state on Monday was 38.3°C in Mancherial, while Nirmal followed closely at 38.2°C. These figures indicate a sharp increase in daytime heat, leading authorities to caution against prolonged outdoor exposure.

Hyderabad Weather Update: Rising Temperatures and Predictions

Hyderabad is also witnessing a gradual temperature rise. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on Monday was 36.3°C in Musheerabad.

The IMD has predicted that Hyderabad will experience a partly cloudy sky until February 27, with misty or hazy conditions during morning hours, affecting visibility and air quality.

For Monday, the city’s weather statistics were as follows:

  • Daytime temperature: 28.65°C
  • Expected minimum temperature: 20.53°C
  • Expected maximum temperature: 32.24°C
  • Relative humidity: 26%
  • Wind speed: 26 km/h
  • Sunrise: 6:37 AM
  • Sunset: 6:21 PM

Hyderabad Weather Forecast for February 27

As per IMD predictions, Hyderabad is expected to have:

  • Minimum temperature: 18.93°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32.2°C
  • Humidity levels: 27%

Precautions and Safety Measures During Heatwave

With rising temperatures, it is crucial to follow heatwave safety measures to prevent heatstroke and dehydration:

  • Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain hydration levels.
  • Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Limit outdoor activities, especially between 12 PM and 4 PM, when the heat is at its peak.
  • Wear Light Clothing: Opt for loose, light-colored, and breathable clothing to stay cool.
  • Use Sunscreen and Protective Gear: Protect your skin from harsh UV rays by applying sunscreen and using sunglasses or hats.
  • Monitor Health Conditions: Look out for symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, nausea, and excessive sweating, and seek medical attention if needed.

