CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation for Multiple Development Projects in Kondareddypally

Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Dasara, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited his native village, Kondareddypally, for the first time as CM and was warmly welcomed by the villagers.

The celebration included traditional drumming, dances, and showers of flowers. CM Reddy also performed special prayers at the village’s Shiva temple.

As part of his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects:

Model Panchayat Building : Inaugurated a state-of-the-art building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakhs and planted a mango sapling in front of the Panchayat office.

: Inaugurated a state-of-the-art building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakhs and planted a mango sapling in front of the Panchayat office. Modern Library : Launched a library built with advanced facilities at an expense of ₹55 lakhs.

: Launched a library built with advanced facilities at an expense of ₹55 lakhs. SC Community Hall : Laid the foundation stone for a hall equipped with modern amenities, to be constructed at a cost of ₹18 lakhs.

: Laid the foundation stone for a hall equipped with modern amenities, to be constructed at a cost of ₹18 lakhs. Underground Drainage System : Laid the foundation for a ₹18 crore underground drainage pipeline, sewage treatment plant, and internal cement concrete road construction projects.

: Laid the foundation for a ₹18 crore underground drainage pipeline, sewage treatment plant, and internal cement concrete road construction projects. Travel Complex and Road Illumination : Commenced the construction of a modern travel complex and road lighting along the main road, with a budget of ₹64 lakhs.

: Commenced the construction of a modern travel complex and road lighting along the main road, with a budget of ₹64 lakhs. Children’s Park and Gym : Announced the development of a children’s park and gym, with a project cost of ₹32 lakhs.

: Announced the development of a children’s park and gym, with a project cost of ₹32 lakhs. Community Hall and Compound Wall: Started the construction of a modern community hall and a compound wall, with a budget of ₹70 lakhs.

CM Revanth Reddy was accompanied by Nagar Kurnool MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, MLAs Dr. Vamshi, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, and Dr. Rajesh, among other public representatives.