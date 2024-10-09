Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy Urges Teachers to Build a Brighter Future for Telangana

In a powerful address to 11,000 newly appointed teachers, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the vital role educators play in shaping the future of Telangana.

Safiya Begum9 October 2024 - 18:22
He called on the teachers to dedicate themselves fully to this noble cause, stating, “Your hard work is essential in building the next generation of Telangana.”

Addressing the audience, CM Reddy assured them, “I am responsible for resolving your issues.” He urged the teachers to commit to the program and asked, “Will everyone pledge their dedication to this cause?” Upon their affirmation, he encouraged them to cheer loudly, saying, “If you are committed, then let your applause resonate in a way that touches the heart of KCR!”

This rallying call from the Chief Minister aims to inspire and unite the teaching community in their mission to contribute positively to the state’s educational landscape.

