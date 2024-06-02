CM Revanth terms Sonia Gandhi as mother of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has termed Congress leader Sonia Gandhi as a mother of Telangana State and said that a strong bond between mother and the Telangana land is above politics.

Addressing the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the government had invited Sonia Gandhi to attend as the guest to the Formation Day celebrations as the latter had fulfilled the Telangana people’s aspirations.

He also found fault with those leaders for questioning in what capacity Sonia Gandhi was invited.

“Does it require permission to invite the mother to the child’s home? We recognised Mahatma Gandhi as the father of the nation in what position? As long as the history of Telangana exists, Sonia Gandhi is being recognised and respected as the mother by Telangana society. A strong bond between mother and this land is above politics,” Revanth Reddy said.

He stated that the formation of Telangana State today means the first initiative step that has been taken by Sonia Gandhi bravely.

“As the chairperson of the UPA government on that day, she took forward the process of creating Telangana State with the strong determination. Similarly, the second credit goes to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram’s daughter, Meera Kumari, who was then the Speaker of Lok Sabha.

As a woman, as a mother who knows how painful it is to lose a child, Meera Kumari gave full support to the Telangana agitation and played a crucial role in getting the Telangana Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. In addition to this, Bharatiya Janatha Party ( BJP) leader Sushma Swaraj as the Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha had extended full support for the Telangana Bill. The people of Telangana will never forget the sacrifices and contributions made by these three women leaders,” Revanth Reddy said. The Chief Minister stated that on behalf of the four crore people of Telangana, the State government would express its gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Meera Kumari, and Sushma Swaraj for fulfilling the dream of separate State and three leaders would remain in the history of Telangana forever.