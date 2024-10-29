CM Revanth to lead caste census strategy meeting at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: A pivotal meeting to discuss the upcoming caste census will be held at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana In-charge Deepa Das Munshi, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and other senior leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

This initiative follows the vision of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and prominent leader Rahul Gandhi, both of whom have prioritised the caste census as a significant undertaking.

The State government has decided to initiate the caste census process starting November 4, deploying around 80,000 officials to ensure thorough and effective implementation.

To solidify the strategy for this ambitious initiative, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud will preside over a preparatory meeting, bringing together Ministers, advisors, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, DCC presidents, whips, and corporation chairpersons.

The leaders will lead discussions on the party’s roadmap for the census, focusing on logistical coordination and effective communication across the State.