CM Revanth vows to end KCR’s political influence in Telangana

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made waves by declaring his aim to end the political relevance of former chief minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana.

Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2024 - 20:04
My target is to erase KCR from the political scene,” the Chief Minister asserted.

In a chit chat with media persons here on Tuesday, he said the influence of KCR has already been overshadowed by his son, K.T. Rama Rao and now, with strategic moves involving BRS MLA Harish Rao, KTR’s political standing could also be diminished.

We know exactly how to deal with familial alliances in politics,” he noted, emphasizing that he would employ methods distinct from coercive tactics like police detainment.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that KCR’s political career would conclude within a year, calling it “expired medicine.”

On ongoing investigations regarding phone tapping, the Kaleshwaram project, and electricity purchases, he assured that they would proceed based solely on findings from investigative agencies, free from any personal vendetta.

Regarding the phone-tapping case, the Chief Minister revealed that the passports of key suspects Prabhakar Rao and Shravan have been canceled, hinting at imminent arrests.

We are prepared to face any political fallout from these actions, and we are committed to delivering on our promises for the welfare of the people,” he said, adding that becoming Chief Minister has fulfilled his highest political aspiration.

Commenting on the Janwada farmhouse party controversy, Revanth Reddy criticised KTR’s brother-in-law’s alleged involvement.            

“Diwali is a festival of fireworks, but at KTR’s brother-in-law’s farmhouse, we are instead seeing liquor bottles,” he remarked. Revanth Reddy further questioned the nature of a recent Diwali party, stating, “Casino coins were found at Raj Pakala’s residence, so how can this be called a Diwali party?”

