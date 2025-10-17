CM Revanth Reddy to Distribute Licensed Surveyor Certificates on October 19

Hyderabad: Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will officially distribute licensed certificates to surveyors who have undergone government training. This ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Shilpa Kalavedika in Hyderabad on October 19.

The Minister convened a review meeting at his office in the Secretariat on Friday, attended by Revenue Secretary DS Lokesh Kumar and Survey Commissioner Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanth.

During the meeting, he reported that in the initial phase, a total of 7,000 individuals received training, with 3,465 successfully qualifying. He noted that each mandal will have 4 to 6 licensed surveyors appointed, based on the land area.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Backs BC JAC Bandh, Calls for Peaceful Protest on October 18

Furthermore, the Minister indicated that the second phase of training for an additional 3,000 individuals commenced on August 18, 2025, and an eligibility examination will be held under the supervision of JNTU on October 26.

He stated that candidates who pass this examination will participate in a 40-day apprenticeship program, with their services expected to commence by the second week of December.

Srinivas Reddy noted the essential connection between the Revenue department and the Survey department, emphasizing that conflicts will diminish only when land measurements and records are accurate and transparent.

He asserted that the surveying system can ensure security and justice for the people only if it is fortified. The Minister highlighted that the survey department has suffered neglect for the past decade, resulting in insufficient staffing at the field level and consequently inadequate services for the public.

The Minister made it clear that with these two measures – GPOs in every revenue village and now licensed surveyors in every mandal – the aim is to strengthen the system so that the people get the necessary land-related services.

“The government’s resolve is to ensure that land records are clear and that services are provided to the people without any hassle and without corruption,” Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.