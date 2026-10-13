CM Vijay to meet Chandrababu Naidu today; discuss water supplies to Chennai, river projects

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay will visit Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and hold talks with CM Chandrababu Naidu on water supplies to Chennai, river-linking proposals and concerns over planned dams on rivers flowing towards Tamil Nadu.

The discussions come amid concern over the limited quantity of water received under the Telugu Ganga project. Andhra Pradesh is required to supply 12 tmc annually to meet Chennai’s drinking water needs, but Tamil Nadu had received only 2.251 tmc by the beginning of October this year.

CM Vijay is expected to raise the shortfall with CM Naidu and discuss measures to improve supplies.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the two governments to review outstanding interstate water sharing issues and address concerns affecting Tamil Nadu.

The proposed linking of the Godavari, Krishna and Cauvery rivers will also figure in the discussions.

With no progress reported on these proposals, Tamil Nadu intends to examine their current status and feasibility with the Andhra Pradesh government.

Another key issue is Andhra Pradesh’s reported plans to construct dams across rivers flowing towards the Tamil Nadu border. Complaints regarding these proposals have caused concern in Tamil Nadu, prompting the government to seek consultations with the neighbouring state.

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The visit follows efforts to arrange a meeting between the two Chief Ministers to discuss these matters. Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Anand will accompany CM Vijay and participate in the consultations.

According to the schedule, CM Vijay will leave Chennai by air at 2 p.m. and reach Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh at 3.30 p.m. His meeting with Naidu is scheduled for 4.15 p.m.

During the visit, CM Vijay will also meet Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other State ministers. Interstate river water sharing and issues surrounding dam construction are expected to be the principal subjects of these interactions.

The talks are expected to cover both Chennai’s immediate drinking water requirements and broader questions surrounding cooperation on river projects. The discussions will bring the pending water supply and infrastructure concerns before the leadership of both states.

After the consultations, CM Vijay will visit the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada at 6 p.m. and offer prayers. He will then leave Andhra Pradesh by air and is scheduled to arrive at Chennai airport at 8.30 p.m., concluding the day’s visit.