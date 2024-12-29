CM Yogi Adityanath Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday to extend an invitation for the grand Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

The event, which is set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, is expected to draw millions of devotees from across the country.

In a social media post, the President’s official handle confirmed the invitation, highlighting the significance of the upcoming event.

CM Yogi Adityanath also met with other prominent leaders, including BJP National General Secretary B. L. Santhosh, Union Ministers, and former President Ram Nath Kovind, to encourage participation in the Kumbh Mela.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently referred to Maha Kumbh 2025 as the “Maha Kumbh of unity” and urged people to take part in the event with a commitment to eliminate hate and division from society. The Kumbh Mela, a deeply spiritual and cultural event, holds immense significance for Hindus worldwide and is expected to be a unifying force for the country.

With less than a month remaining, the Uttar Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to ensure the smooth and successful organization of the Maha Kumbh. The event is expected to be a massive gathering, offering a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and cultural unity.

Maha Kumbh 2025 Dates:

Start: January 13, 2025

End: February 26, 2025

Stay tuned for more updates and preparations for this historic event!