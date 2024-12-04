Cockroach Found in Biryani at Kritunga Restaurant, Kothapet

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident at Kritunga Restaurant in Kothapet, a customer discovered a cockroach in their biryani, sparking outrage among diners.

According to reports, when the customer brought the issue to the attention of the restaurant staff, they allegedly responded with indifference, further aggravating the situation. Displeased by the staff’s casual attitude, the customers got angry, demanding immediate action against the restaurant management for negligence.

This incident has raised concerns about the hygiene practices followed in some restaurants in Hyderabad. Local authorities are expected to investigate the matter and ensure compliance with food safety norms.