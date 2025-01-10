Intense Cold Wave Grips Jammu and Kashmir: Night Temperatures Dip Further

Srinagar: A biting cold wave has gripped Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), with temperatures plunging below freezing in several areas.

On Friday, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -4.3°C, while Pahalgam shivered at -10°C, and Gulmarg registered -8.1°C.

The ongoing cold spell is expected to intensify, with the Meteorological Department forecasting a further dip in night temperatures due to clear skies.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in J&K will vary over the coming days:

January 10 : Dry weather with cloudy skies expected during the evening and night.

: Dry weather with cloudy skies expected during the evening and night. January 11 : Light rain in Jammu’s plains and isolated snowfall in higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

: Light rain in Jammu’s plains and isolated snowfall in higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir divisions. January 12–14 : Predominantly dry weather across the region.

: Predominantly dry weather across the region. January 15–16: Cloudy skies with potential light snowfall at scattered locations.

Advisory:

Residents, tourists, and transporters are urged to adhere to local administration and traffic advisories due to the severe cold wave, particularly in isolated areas.

‘Chillai Kalan’ Intensifies

The harsh winter period locally known as ‘Chillai Kalan’, which began on December 21, is in full force. This 40-day-long stretch of frigid weather will continue until January 30. During this time, many water bodies across the Valley, including lakes, streams, ponds, and wells, have partially frozen, disrupting daily life.

Impact on Daily Life

Morning Fog : Reduced visibility and biting chill have significantly slowed pedestrian and vehicular movement across the Valley.

: Reduced visibility and biting chill have significantly slowed pedestrian and vehicular movement across the Valley. Health Concerns : Doctors warn residents, particularly children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure. Prolonged cold exposure can lead to hypothermia and increased risks of heart-related issues due to blood vessel constriction.

: Doctors warn residents, particularly children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure. Prolonged cold exposure can lead to hypothermia and increased risks of heart-related issues due to blood vessel constriction. Traditional Winter Essentials : The Pheran , a traditional loose tweed overcoat, is a popular garment that offers warmth during winter. Tailors have modernized the design, making it a stylish choice for office-goers and fashion enthusiasts alike. The Kangri , an earthen firepot enclosed in a wicker basket, continues to be a household staple, providing portable warmth during the cold months.

The cold wave has not only impacted daily life but also affected tourism and travel. Tourists are advised to follow weather updates and plan their trips accordingly. Transportation services, including roads and highways, remain under strict monitoring due to potential icy conditions.