Heavy Snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir’s Higher Reaches, Moderate Snow and Rain in Plains

Srinagar: Heavy snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), while moderate snow and rain lashed the plains of the region on Monday, as per the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

Heavy Snowfall in Higher Reaches

The MeT department stated that Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and other elevated areas of Jammu & Kashmir received heavy snowfall in the last 24 hours. This has led to a dramatic change in the region’s weather conditions, bringing the much-needed snowfall to the popular tourist destinations.

The MeT office further shared a weather update for the upcoming days:

January 6: Generally cloudy with light to moderate rain in the plains and snow at most places across J&K. Weather is expected to improve in the afternoon.

January 7 and 10: Cloudy weather, with dry conditions expected.

January 11 and 12: Cloudy weather again with light snow in isolated to scattered areas.

January 13 and 15: Dry weather forecast.

Snowfall Impact and Advisory

The MeT department has issued a weather advisory due to the fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures, and icy conditions on roads, both in the plains and higher reaches. The authorities have urged tourists, travelers, and transporters to plan their activities with caution and to stay updated on administrative and traffic advisories.

As per the latest temperature updates:

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.5°C .

recorded a minimum temperature of . Gulmarg reported minus 4.5°C .

reported . Pahalgam saw minus 1.4°C.

In the plains:

Jammu city experienced a low of 9.3°C .

experienced a low of . Katra recorded 9.2°C .

recorded . Batote saw a low of 2.8°C , while Banihal was at 2.3°C .

saw a low of , while was at . Bhaderwah recorded 3.6°C.

Winter Weather and Safety Concerns

The region is currently experiencing its 40-day-long extreme winter cold, which began on December 21, 2024, and is expected to last until January 30, 2025. During this period, many water bodies, including lakes, springs, ponds, and streams, are partially frozen.

Doctors have issued a warning, advising people to avoid prolonged exposure to the extreme cold, especially those in high-risk age groups such as children and elderly people. Hypothermia, combined with respiratory infections, remains a major health concern, particularly in the winter months. People are urged to take extra precautions to prevent myocardial infarction (heart attack) and heart failure, which are more common during extreme weather conditions.

Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir Amid Snowfall

While the snowfall has caused challenges for locals, it has also brought joy to tourists who are currently enjoying their holidays in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other hill stations. Hotels in these regions, including those in Gulmarg and Pahalgam, are completely sold out due to the influx of tourists eager to experience the winter wonderland.

Gulmarg, in particular, remains a popular tourist hotspot, with visitors flocking to the region for its picturesque landscapes and winter sports activities. As snow continues to fall in the higher reaches, the tourism sector in the region is poised to benefit from an increase in visitors during the peak season.

Travel Recommendations for Tourists and Locals

For both tourists and locals, the Jammu & Kashmir authorities have emphasized the importance of following the traffic advisories. Tourists planning to visit hill stations are advised to stay updated on road conditions and ensure that they are prepared for cold weather. Travelers should also ensure that they carry appropriate clothing and gear to protect themselves from the freezing temperatures.