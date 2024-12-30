Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan: Dense Fog and Plummeting Temperatures Impact Cities Across the State

Jaipur: A severe cold wave has taken hold across Rajasthan, with dense fog severely reducing visibility to less than 30 meters in various cities. The cold weather has brought temperatures plummeting to alarming lows, impacting daily life in several regions.

Major cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Churu, Sriganganagar, and Kota have been experiencing thick fog, which has significantly reduced visibility, causing disruptions in transportation and daily activities.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for 12 districts, warning of continuing fog and cold wave conditions on Monday. The alert is in response to a notable drop in temperatures across Rajasthan, which have dipped as low as 5.2°C in Sirohi, in eastern Rajasthan, and 5.5°C in Jaisalmer, located in the western part of the state.

Temperature Drop and Severe Cold Across Rajasthan

The minimum temperature in many cities of Rajasthan has been recorded between 5°C and 9°C, intensifying the cold wave. Notable cities such as Ajmer, Bhilwara, Alwar, and Jaipur have experienced significant temperature drops, with Jaipur recording a low of 7.2°C. Other cities like Pilani, Sikar, and Chittaurgarh also reported temperatures in the 5°C to 8°C range. These plunging temperatures have made the early mornings bitterly cold, with people urged to take precautions.

In addition to the cold temperatures, intermittent rains and hailstorms have further exacerbated the chill, making the situation even more uncomfortable for residents. Many areas, including Jaipur, Sikar, Churu, and Ajmer, have experienced temperature drops of up to 6°C overnight. This sudden drop in temperature has caused a sharp rise in cold-related health concerns and discomfort.

Impact of Dense Fog and Weather Alerts

The dense fog that has enveloped parts of Rajasthan has caused widespread disruptions, especially in morning hours. Visibility in cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota has been severely reduced, with the thick fog making it difficult for people to commute safely. The reduced visibility has also led to a decrease in air and train traffic, as well as delays in road transportation.

The state government and local authorities are advising caution, urging people to stay indoors during early morning hours and avoid unnecessary travel. For those needing to be outdoors, wearing warm clothing and ensuring proper lighting while traveling is strongly recommended.

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality in ‘very poor’ category, cold wave persists

Extended Cold Wave Predictions and Weather Forecasts

Weather experts predict that the cold wave will persist for the next 3 to 4 days across Rajasthan. The minimum temperature in the region is expected to drop further by an additional 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, adding to the discomfort experienced by the population. Residents of the affected cities are being warned to take necessary precautions, especially during the night and early morning hours.

The maximum temperatures across Rajasthan on Sunday ranged from 17°C in Jaipur to 25.8°C in Phalodi, which experienced the highest daytime temperature. Other cities, including Barmer, Jalore, Jaisalmer, and Chittorgarh, reported temperatures in the low 20s. Although daytime temperatures are relatively milder, the nights remain extremely cold, intensifying the effect of the ongoing cold wave.

Health Advisory for Residents Amid Extreme Cold

In response to the severe cold, local health departments have issued advisories urging residents to take necessary precautions. The cold weather, combined with dense fog, can lead to a rise in respiratory issues, hypothermia, and other cold-related health risks. People, especially the elderly, children, and those with preexisting health conditions, are advised to stay warm and avoid exposure to the cold for prolonged periods.

Severe Cold Wave in Rajasthan for the Next Few Days

As Rajasthan continues to face harsh winter conditions, the state’s residents must brace for more intense cold and fog in the coming days. With temperatures expected to drop further, the state is preparing for continued cold waves, dense fog, and possible disruptions to daily life. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while residents are urged to stay updated on weather warnings and take appropriate steps to safeguard their health and safety during this intense winter spell.