Cold Wave-Like Conditions Grip Parts of Telangana, Including Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fresh spell of cold wave-like conditions has gripped parts of Telangana, including the state capital Hyderabad, causing a significant drop in minimum temperatures.

Dense fog and chilly weather have impacted several areas, with certain districts recording temperatures in the single digits. The cold wave is expected to continue for the next few days, according to weather experts.

Temperature Drop Across Telangana

On Thursday, Telangana experienced a sudden dip in minimum temperatures, with many regions seeing a significant chill, especially in the morning hours. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), districts such as Medak, Sangareddy, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad have been particularly affected by the cold wave-like conditions.

The coldest recorded temperature was in Sirpur, located in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, where the minimum temperature dropped to a chilly 7.3°C. Close behind, Tiryani in the same district recorded a minimum temperature of 8°C, highlighting the severity of the cold wave.

Other areas in the state also experienced a notable drop in temperatures:

Kohir in Sangareddy district saw the temperature fall to 8.4°C .

in Sangareddy district saw the temperature fall to . Algol , another location in Sangareddy, recorded 9.1°C .

, another location in Sangareddy, recorded . Nyalkal in the same district had a minimum of 9.5°C .

in the same district had a minimum of . Tekmal in Medak district recorded 11.5°C , while Damarancha recorded 11.7°C .

in Medak district recorded , while recorded . Munigadapa and Kondapaka also saw temperatures drop to 11.7°C and 12.2°C, respectively.

These low temperatures have been accompanied by dense fog, especially in the suburbs of Hyderabad and nearby districts. The dense fog has led to poor visibility in areas such as Kompally, Patancheru, L.B. Nagar, and Vanasthalipuram, particularly in the early morning hours.

Cold Wave-Like Conditions in Hyderabad

In the capital city of Hyderabad, temperatures have dropped significantly. For the past several days, the minimum temperatures in Greater Hyderabad had been hovering between 15°C and 19°C. However, on Thursday, temperatures fell below 15°C in many parts of the city.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Gachibowli recorded the lowest temperature of 11°C .

(UoH) campus in Gachibowli recorded the lowest temperature of . Other areas like Moula Ali and Rajendranagar reported minimum temperatures of 12.1°C and 12.3°C, respectively.

These significant temperature drops in urban areas are being felt in both residential and commercial areas as residents struggle to stay warm amidst the fog and chilly weather.

Impact on Daily Life and Transportation

The dense fog, combined with the cold wave-like conditions, has affected daily life in many districts of Telangana. Commuters have had to deal with low visibility, leading to delays in morning travel, especially in the outskirts of Hyderabad. While no major accidents have been reported due to the fog, transportation authorities have issued advisories for drivers to be cautious when traveling during early morning hours.

Moreover, the cold weather has led to increased demand for warm clothing, heaters, and blankets, with local markets seeing a surge in sales of winter essentials.

IMD Weather Forecast for Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cold wave-like conditions are likely to continue for the next few days. According to the IMD bulletin, low-level winds from the East and North-East direction are contributing to the cold weather. The IMD has also warned that mist or hazy conditions are expected to prevail in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Telangana.

Dry weather is expected to continue across the state, and temperatures will remain lower than usual for this time of year. The IMD has advised residents to take precautions against the cold, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Impact on Agriculture and Rural Areas

The cold wave-like conditions have also raised concerns among farmers, particularly in rural areas where the early morning fog and low temperatures could potentially affect crops. While there have been no reports of crop damage so far, agricultural experts suggest that continued cold weather could impact the growth of certain crops, particularly those that are sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

Farmers are advised to cover their crops to prevent frost damage and to stay alert to weather updates from local authorities. The government has assured that it is monitoring the situation closely and will take appropriate measures to support the agricultural community if needed.

The Cold Wave’s Continuing Impact

As Telangana continues to experience these cold wave-like conditions, residents in both urban and rural areas are urged to stay prepared. With temperatures expected to remain low and foggy conditions lingering, it is essential to take necessary precautions to avoid health risks related to the cold weather.

The TSDPS and the IMD will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as needed. As Telangana braces for more cold days ahead, it is important to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of the public.

For now, Telangana’s residents will have to endure the biting cold while adjusting to the impact on daily life, transportation, and agriculture in the coming days.