Intense Cold Wave Returns to Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir is once again experiencing an intense cold wave, with temperatures plummeting several degrees below freezing. As of January 27, 2025, the temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), dropped to a chilly minus 5.5°C, while other popular destinations in the region also recorded significantly low temperatures.

The region’s cold wave contrasts with the relatively mild weather conditions in Jammu city and its surroundings, where temperatures remain pleasant.

Cold Wave Grips Kashmir: Temperature Readings

According to officials from the Meteorological (MeT) Department, Srinagar’s temperature was recorded at minus 5.5°C, marking a significant drop in the minimum temperature. Other areas in Kashmir also witnessed freezing conditions:

Gulmarg: minus 5.2°C

Pahalgam: minus 6.4°C

In stark contrast, Jammu city experienced much milder weather, with the minimum temperature recorded at a comfortable 5.8°C. The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp town of Katra had a temperature of 8.2°C, while other regions in the Jammu division recorded:

Batote: 4.7°C

Banihal: 1.5°C

Bhaderwah: 1.4°C

The freezing temperatures in Kashmir have caused water pipes in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to freeze, leading locals to light small fires around the pipes in an attempt to defrost them.

Due to the extreme cold, very few people ventured out in the morning, preferring to stay indoors to avoid the biting chill. Transportation in Srinagar was also scarce in the early hours, but the situation improved as the sun rose.

Weather Forecast: Light Rain and Cloudy Weather Expected

The MeT department has issued a weather forecast indicating that Kashmir will experience generally cloudy conditions and light rain from the evening of January 28 through January 31.

These weather conditions will mark the continuation of the region’s winter weather, though temperatures are expected to improve gradually after January 30.

January 30 marks the end of the 40-day intense winter cold period known as “Chillai Kalan,” which began on December 21. While the region will begin to warm up after Chillai Kalan, snowfall is still likely to occur, even in the plains, through early March.

Jammu’s Pleasant Weather and Agricultural Growth

In contrast to Kashmir’s severe cold, Jammu has enjoyed pleasant weather with a maximum temperature of 21.8°C on January 26. As the weather improves, people in Jammu have begun packing away their winter clothes in favor of lighter, early summer attire.

The region’s wheat fields have turned lush green, signaling a promising Rabi crop for farmers in the Jammu division. The favorable agricultural conditions bode well for the hard-working farmers who rely on the region’s climate for a successful harvest.

Health Precautions Amid Intense Cold in Kashmir

Doctors have issued a warning to the residents of Kashmir, especially children and elderly individuals, about the dangers of prolonged exposure to extreme cold.

The chilling temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict, leading to a condition known as myocardial infarction (heart attack).

People who suffer from myocardial infarction are at an increased risk of heart attacks and heart failure. It is advised that people avoid staying outdoors for extended periods in the harsh cold and take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.