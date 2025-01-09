Cold Weather Grips Jammu and Kashmir as Clear Skies Push Temperatures Further Down

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures due to clear skies during the night.

The region saw a notable plunge in the minimum temperatures, with Srinagar city recording a chilling -4.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Weather Conditions in Jammu and Kashmir

The clear night skies have contributed to the drop in minimum temperatures across the state. On Wednesday, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -1 degree Celsius. However, the temperature further dipped on Thursday, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing winter conditions.

Gulmarg: -9.6°C

-9.6°C Pahalgam: -10.4°C

-10.4°C Jammu City: 5.5°C

5.5°C Katra Town: 6.4°C

6.4°C Batote: 3.3°C

3.3°C Banihal: 3.8°C

3.8°C Bhaderwah: -0.2°C

These extreme low temperatures are a result of the clear sky, which allows heat to escape more rapidly during the night. The region’s harsh winters are part of the ongoing winter phase known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan.’

Chillai Kalan: The 40-Day Cold Spell

The 40-day period of intense winter cold, called ‘Chillai Kalan,’ began on December 21 and will continue until January 30. During this time, temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir typically plunge, and icy conditions prevail. Currently, lakes, streams, springs, wells, and ponds are partially frozen across Kashmir, and fog and frost on streets and highways are making both pedestrian and vehicular movement treacherous.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is expected to remain dry until January 10, with some cloud cover expected in the evening and night of January 10. A weather update for the following days states:

January 11: Generally cloudy with light rain in the plains of Jammu, and snow at isolated higher altitudes in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Generally cloudy with light rain in the plains of Jammu, and snow at isolated higher altitudes in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. January 12-14: The weather is expected to be generally dry.

The weather is expected to be generally dry. January 15-16: A shift to cloudy conditions with light snow expected at isolated to scattered places.

The department also issued a cold wave advisory for isolated locations, urging tourists, travelers, and transporters to follow administrative and traffic advisories due to the harsh conditions.

Health Concerns Amid Extreme Cold

The ongoing cold wave poses several health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, elderly people, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The extreme cold increases the likelihood of hypothermia, which occurs when the body temperature drops dangerously low due to prolonged exposure to cold environments.

Doctors have advised the public to take precautions against the cold, particularly during the morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. Prolonged exposure to the cold can cause constriction of blood vessels, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks and heart failures. According to international research, cold weather-related cardiac issues cause approximately 500,000 deaths annually around the world.

Safety Tips for Cold Weather

To protect yourself and your loved ones from the severe cold, it is important to follow these key safety tips:

Dress in Layers: Wear multiple layers of warm clothing, including thermal wear, sweaters, and jackets. Limit Exposure: Avoid spending long periods outdoors during the coldest hours of the day, particularly in the early morning. Keep Active: Regular movement helps maintain body warmth. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Eating warm meals and drinking fluids help maintain body temperature. Seek Medical Help: If you or someone you know shows symptoms of hypothermia, such as confusion, shivering, or extreme fatigue, seek medical attention immediately.

Precautionary Measures for Travelers and Locals

With the cold wave continuing and further adverse weather conditions anticipated, local authorities urge travelers to plan their trips carefully and remain updated on weather forecasts. Roads may become slippery due to ice and frost, posing a significant hazard to motorists and pedestrians