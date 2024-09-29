Combine Academy Strengthens Partnership with Keystone to Promote Grassroots Basketball in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Combine Academy, based in North Carolina, USA, has reinforced its partnership with Keystone Basketball Academy to promote grassroots basketball in Hyderabad. In collaboration with The Athletic Company, the academies aim to provide extensive training, mentorship, and resources to nurture young basketball talent.

Mat Williamson, Director of Combine Academy, conducted training sessions at Keystone Basketball Academy, emphasizing the shared mission of developing the next generation of basketball players in India. “We are excited to deepen our relationship with Keystone Basketball Academy,” said Williamson. “Our goal is to inspire and develop young athletes, helping them reach their full potential both on and off the court.”

Keystone School Directors, Mr. Pushkin Reddy and Ms. Srilakshmi Reddy, expressed their commitment to fostering a sustainable basketball culture. “We are focused on building a nurturing environment that encourages talent and skill development, empowering future generations,” they said.

Norman Issac, Director of Keystone Basketball Academy, highlighted the significance of this partnership: “This collaboration with Combine Academy is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen our basketball ecosystem and bring the community together through sport.”

The partnership marks a significant investment in India’s basketball future, with both academies dedicated to creating long-term growth in the sport.