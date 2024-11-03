Comedian Utsav Dixit Arrested for Rash Driving After Porsche Crash at KBR Park

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Utsav Dixit was arrested on Sunday for negligent driving after crashing his Porsche into the grill of KBR Park on November 1. The 33-year-old resident of Banjara Hills allegedly drove recklessly, resulting in significant damage to the luxury vehicle and the park’s boundary wall.

According to Banjara Hills police, Dixit fled the scene after the incident but was later identified and apprehended. His driving license has been seized as part of the investigation. Authorities reported that the crash occurred in the early hours of Friday, with the car suffering extensive damage to its bonnet.

Also Read: Banjara Hills Mishap: Porsche Slams into Wall, Flips in High-Speed Accident Near KBR Park

Dixit has been charged under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving, and is facing further legal repercussions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita. The law stipulates that causing injury or death through negligent actions can result in imprisonment and fines.

This incident has raised concerns regarding road safety and the responsibilities of drivers, particularly in relation to luxury vehicles. The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging the public to adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar occurrences in the future.