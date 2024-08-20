Community Leaders Express Excitement and Hope as Ashfaq Syed Officially Launches Campaign for Naperville City Council

NAPERVILLE, IL: In front of a standing room only crowd of friends, elected officials, community leaders, and residents, community organizer Ashfaq Syed officially launched his campaign for Naperville City Council at an event on August 17th.

“I’m running for Naperville City Council because I believe in a Naperville that works for every one of us. Our community is diverse and vibrant, made up of people from all walks of life. We all want the same things: safe streets, responsible government, and a bright future for our children” says Ashfaq Syed.

On the City Council, Ashfaq promised that he would stand for unity and collaboration. He will support Naperville’s public safety departments, ensuring they have the resources they need to keep the community safe.

He will advocate for responsible development that benefits every neighborhood, balancing commercial and residential growth to create a thriving economy. He also aims to make Naperville a greener and more sustainable city for future generations.

Ashfaq also said that one of his shared values is recognizing the need for diverse perspectives at all levels of decision making.

“Everyone in our community deserves a seat at the table. When elected, I will put my best foot forward to make Naperville one of the vibrant hubs of rich cultural diversity, which is one of our greatest strengths as a community”, Ashfaq stated.

Ashfaq believes that once the residents of Naperville learn more about his proven record of community involvement, leadership, and vision for Naperville, they will come forward to support him, in a big way, in his campaign for Naperville City Council.

Ashfaq’s passion for the development of Naperville is reflected by the various boards and committees that he is committed to. He is President of the Naperville Public Library Board, a Board Member for Loaves & Fishes, a Board Member for Naperville Neighbors United, and the Diversity Advisory Board for the Daily Herald.

He is also a graduate of the Naperville Citizen Police Academy and the Naperville Citizen Fire Academy. Ashfaq has a successful career that spans over 28 years in the Banking and Finance industries. He lives in Naperville with his wife, Ayeisha Osman, and three beautiful children.