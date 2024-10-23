Hyderabad

Complete Aramghar to Zoopark flyover works on war footing: GHMC Commissioner

GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi has directed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition for the Aramghar-Zoopark flyover works at the earliest.

Mohammed Yousuf23 October 2024 - 21:18
Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi has directed the officials concerned to complete the land acquisition for the Aramghar-Zoopark flyover works at the earliest.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner along with HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed inspected the work on the under-construction Shilpa Layout Phase II flyover from Gachibowli to Kondapur and the flyover works undertaken from Aramgharto zoo park.

Railway officials have been asked to complete the works of Shastripuram railway overbridge expeditiously without any delay. When the engineering officials explained that the work on the Shilpa Layout Phase II flyover was getting delayed due to the 33 KV power line, the Commissioner directed the Electricity department to remove the power line immediately.

After the engineering officials explained to the Commissioner that the non-removal of the 33KV power line led to delay in taking up for storm water drain/culvert and ramp (RE) works, the Commisoner  instructed the TGSPDCL officials to remove it immediately.

Engineering officials have been directed to complete the unfinished flyover works on a war footing.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Project CE Deva Devanand, Zonal Commissioners Upender Reddy and Venkanna, Deputy EE Harish, officials of the Power Department and Railways.

