Cong lost in 2014 assembly polls due to failure to announce Jaipal Reddy as CM candidate: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday attributed the Congress’ defeat in 2014 Assembly polls despite the formation of Telangana state, to the failure to declare late party veteran S Jaipal Reddy as its chief ministerial candidate.

Revanth Reddy said it was the suggestion of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy to then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar to pass the Telangana bill in Lok Sabha based “on the mood of the house and by closing the doors”.

Addressing a gathering before unveiling the statue of Jaipal Reddy at Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool district, Revanth Reddy said not announcing Jaipal Reddy’s name as the CM candidate was a policy mistake of the Congress party.

Senior Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy passed away in Hyderabad on July 28, 2019.

On the implementation of Congress’ poll promises, the Chief Minister said his government has already implemented the farm loan waiver scheme and so far over Rs 6,000 crore was released towards it.

He said the second tranche of funds will be released before July 31 while the third and final round would be given after he returns from his foreign tour on August 14.

“The total loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh to each eligible farmer will be completed in August month, “ Reddy asserted.

Attacking BRS leaders, Revanth Reddy said there was no coordination among the leaders of the opposition party as KT Rama Rao says one thing and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao does another.

Earlier speaking after participating in the restoration of Qutb Shahi Heritage Park at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad, which has been undertaken jointly by Telangana government and Aga Khan Trust for Culture, Revanth Reddy said his government will preserve and protect culture and heritage of Telangana and proudly place it in the world map.

Telangana is bestowed with history, culture and traditions that dates back to thousands of years, he noted.

This region was ruled by Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutb Shahis, Nizam dynasty and others, the Chief Minister said according to an official release, adding that every ruler has left his own unique cultural imprint.

Telangana is the hub of architectural marvels such as Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutb Shahi Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple and Alampur Temple, he said.

Telangana is proud to have Ramappa temple which was recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Revanth Reddy added.