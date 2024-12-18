Cong plans protest in Lucknow against Yogi Govt as UP Assembly session begins

New Delhi: The Congress party has planned a massive protest on Wednesday, aiming to lay siege to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow. Party workers from various districts have already gathered in the city to participate.

In light of the planned demonstration, Uttar Pradesh Police have intensified security measures. Notices have been issued to over two dozen senior Congress leaders, including state President Ajay Rai, outgoing General Secretary (organisation) Anil Yadav, and Dinesh Singh.

The Congress leaders and workers are prepared to hit the streets, signalling a significant escalation in the state’s political activity.

The protest is directed against the Yogi Adityanath-led government’s policies, with the Congress party raising issues like unemployment, inflation, communal politics, electricity shortages, healthcare, education, and the Sambhal violence.

A heavy police force has been deployed across Lucknow, with additional measures taken at sensitive locations to maintain order. Security personnel are keeping a close watch to prevent any untoward incidents.

Traffic in the city may also be affected, and commuters have been advised to follow updated guidelines.

This demonstration coincides with the Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, which is being held from December 17 to 20.

Earlier on Tuesday, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the second supplementary budget of Rs 17,865.72 crore, which constitutes 2.42 per cent of the original Rs 7,36,437.71 crore budget. Key allocations were made for agriculture and industry, with Rs 790.49 crore earmarked for new proposals.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present during the session.

The Assembly session is expected to address various critical issues affecting the state, including the Sambhal violence, anti-encroachment drives, preparations for the Maha Kumbh, and the Jhansi hospital fire incident in which many newborn babies were killed.