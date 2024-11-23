Congress’ 53,000 Job Claim Disputed: Credit Belongs to Previous BRS Government

Hyderabad: The Congress government’s assertion of filling 53,000 vacancies in Telangana over the past year has come under scrutiny, with evidence suggesting that these recruitments were initiated during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s tenure.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently announced during the Praja Vijayotsavalu meeting in Warangal that his government had filled 50,000 vacancies in the last 10 months. Unofficial party figures pushed the total to 53,310, including positions for police personnel and teachers. However, these claims are now being challenged.

Recruitments Initiated Under BRS Rule

Many of the positions, including Sub-Inspector, constables, and teachers in residential institutions, were notified and exams conducted during the BRS regime. Key notifications issued by the previous government include:

Also Read: KTR Visits Narender Reddy in Cherlapally Jail, Accuses Revanth Reddy of Political Vendetta

Police Recruitment: April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022 Staff Nurse Recruitment: April 30, 2022

April 30, 2022 DSC Notification for Schools: September 6, 2022 (11,062 vacancies)

September 6, 2022 (11,062 vacancies) Group-IV Services: December 1, 2022

December 1, 2022 Residential Teacher Posts: April 5, 2023

In comparison, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Telangana Police Recruitment Board, and other recruitment agencies have failed to release significant notifications under Congress’s current rule.

Congress Falls Short on Job Promises

Before the elections, Congress promised to fill 2 lakh vacancies within a year. However, only 3,868 jobs have been notified through the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board.

Even the much-anticipated job calendar, unveiled in the Legislative Assembly, has failed to deliver results. For instance, Congress promised Group-I notifications by October 2024, yet no progress has been made.

GO 29 Sparks Legal Issues

The latest Group-I notification by the Congress government has landed in legal disputes due to GO 29, which allegedly restricts opportunities for aspirants from reserved categories. The Telangana High Court is set to hear this case on November 26.

BRS Achievements in Employment

The BRS government set a benchmark by filling 1,60,083 jobs from 2014 to 2023. Comparatively, the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh recruited only 24,086 vacancies from 2004 to 2014.

Public Discontent Growing

Unemployed youth who supported Congress in the elections feel let down. Aspirants like Indra Naik and Janardhan from the Telangana Unemployed JAC express their disappointment, accusing Congress of taking credit for jobs created by the BRS government.

Reality Check

While Congress boasts about 53,000 jobs, the figures reveal these vacancies were largely processed and planned by the previous government. Critics argue this reflects poorly on the current administration’s ability to meet its ambitious promises.

Conclusion

As Telangana progresses, the debate over job creation highlights the challenges faced by governments in fulfilling employment promises. With legal battles and public discontent mounting, the Congress government faces increasing pressure to deliver on its commitments.