Congress announces support for AAP candidates in MCD mayoral polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced that party councillors will support AAP candidates in the April 26 MCD mayoral polls.

AAP has fielded Mahesh Khichi for the post of mayor and Ravinder Bhardwaj for deputy mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral elections.

Former MLA Anil Bhardwaj — the chairman of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s communications department — said senior leaders held a meeting during which it was decided that the party would support AAP candidates in the polls.

The decision was taken so that the people of Delhi are not troubled and their work gets done, Bhardwaj said.

AAP and the Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi.

The MCD on Friday sought the Election Commission’s permission to conduct the mayoral polls and also urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to appoint a presiding officer, a civic body official said.

The municipal body is required to obtain permission from the Election Commission to hold the polls as a Model Code of Conduct is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition BJP has fielded Kishan Lal for the post of mayor and Neeta Bisht for deputy mayor.