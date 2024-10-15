Congress appoints senior observers for Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections

Hyderabad: The Congress party has appointed senior observers for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) issued orders regarding the appointments on Tuesday, including three representatives from Telangana.

For Maharashtra, 11 observers have been appointed to oversee five divisions, with Telangana Ministers S. Seethakka and Uttam Kumar Reddy among them.

For Jharkhand, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with senior Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Tariq Anwar, have been appointed as observers.

This announcement comes as the Election Commission of India is set to release the schedule for the Assembly elections in both States.