Congress Gains Momentum in Karwan as Defence Colony Youth Joins Party

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, the youth of Defence Colony, located in the Karwan Assembly constituency, formally joined the Congress Party under the leadership of Mohammad Afroz. The group met with Mr. Osman bin Mohammad Al-Hajri, the Contested MLA and in-charge of Karwan, to express their allegiance to the party.

Mr. Osman Al-Hajri warmly welcomed Mohammad Afroz and his companions, presenting them with Congress scarves as a symbol of their induction. The event marked a boost for the party in the constituency as it works to strengthen its grassroots presence.

Senior Congress leaders were also present on the occasion, including Sri Permandam, Sri C.H. Shankar, Karwan Mahila Congress President Smt. Shobha Pandey, Smt. Madhavi, Khwaja Saifuddin Nawaz, Mohammad Pervez, Guddi Malkapur Division President Sri Durga Prasad, and Youth Congress General Secretary of Khairatabad District, Sri Santosh Goud.

This joining reflects growing support for the Congress Party in the region as it gears up for upcoming political challenges.